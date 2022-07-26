"The door is open" - Fans think Triple H could bring former WWE Champion and Women's Champion back to the company 

The news of Triple H gaining control of WWE creative in the wake of Vince McMahon's shocking retirement has sent fans buzzing.

McMahon is one of the greatest minds in wrestling history. However, over the last few years, several fans began complaining about his repetitive booking style. On the contrary, The Game's run as the creative mind behind NXT during the better half of the last decade received rave reviews from viewers and critics alike.

This is why the development of the former WWE Champion assuming booking responsibilities has been welcomed. Moreover, fans are not just optimistic about better storylines in the future but also the possibility of several released stars returning under the global juggernaut's umbrella.

Since the exciting announcement, many Twitter users have expressed their desire to see the likes of Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt, and more return to WWE. They believe that since Triple H is more inclined toward what fans want, he would likely make an effort to bring back released fan favorites to the promotion.

Interestingly enough, fans are also rooting for The Game to lure AEW stars MJF and FTR to bring their talents to WWE.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Backstage news on Triple H taking over creative in WWE

Following Triple H's appointment as the head of creative, rumors about the locker room's reaction to the development also spread like wildfire. As per a report by Fightful, Hunter held a backstage meeting with performers, promising them transparency, which left the talent with a "lot of optimism."

The report also mentioned that under Vince McMahon's regime, the performers struggled to get in touch with him for a one-on-one conversation. However, the former WWE Champion told the talent that he wanted work in WWE to be "fun" again, meaning he would be easily approachable to everyone.

With SummerSlam 2022 just a handful of days away, it'll be interesting to see if fans get to witness any significant change in how WWE presents its product.

