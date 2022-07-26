Reported backstage update on talent meeting led by Triple H before WWE RAW

Triple H has been named the head of WWE's creative today in addition to serving as the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

Vince McMahon resigned from the company last Friday before SmackDown. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are now the co-CEOs of the company. Vince is currently under investigation by WWE's Board of Directors for allegations of hush money paid out to several former female employees. The Wall Street Journal reported today that the former CEO of WWE is under federal investigation for the alleged "hush money" payouts. Tonight's edition of WWE RAW was the first episode of the red brand after Triple H assumed creative responsibility for the promotion.

In a new report from Fightful Select, The Game reportedly held a meeting tonight before RAW went on the air and it went over well with the talent in attendance.

Fightful spoke with talent at the meeting and there was said to be "a lot of optimism" regarding the recent change with creative. The report added that the meeting was led by Triple H and he promised transparency to the talent, something that some didn't feel existed under the previous leadership.

Fightful also mentioned how difficult it was for talent to speak directly with Vince McMahon and how it became common for them to wait long hours just for a conversation. The 14-time world champion reportedly told talent that he wants working at WWE to be fun and the general consensus from the talent in regards to the meeting has been positive.

Jonathan Coachman praises Triple H for knowing how to get talent over with the crowd

The 52-year-old retired from in-ring action earlier this year following a cardiac event he suffered last fall. He underwent successful heart surgery on September 8th of last year and stepped away from his role in the company until his announced return on July 22nd.

Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman praised The Game on Twitter for his ability to relate to talent. Coachman added that he has a great "wrestling" mind and knows the right talent to give the microphone to so they can verbally get over with the WWE Universe.

"I respect HHH. Dealing with him in 2017-2018 he relates really well to talent. Has a great “wrestling” mind so knows how to do story arcs. And will put the right talent on the mic who can verbally get over. Which has been lost."

