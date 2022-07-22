WWE announces Triple H has returned to his EVP of Talent Relations role

The King of Kings, Triple H, has returned as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

An official statement released by WWE said Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) would resume his corporate position following reports in June that The Game declared he was "back" during a visit to WWE's Performance Center.

Below is the full statement released by WWE:

"STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2022 – WWE today announced that effective immediately, Paul Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations....“I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge,” said Levesque." - WWE

Triple H was last seen on WWE programming on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. He placed his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring, officially marking the end of his in-ring career. The veteran first announced his retirement on an episode of ESPN's First Take. Levesque revealed to Stephen A. Smith that he would no longer compete as an active wrestler.

In September 2021, The Cerebral Assassin noted that he suffered a cardiac arrest, which factored into his decision.

Triple H's Hall of Fame career in WWE is undisputed

The Game's in-ring resume is easily one of the most successful in WWE. With an active in-ring career spanning from 1995 to 2020, The King of Kings won the World Heavyweight and WWE Championships 14 times, the King of The Ring, Royal Rumble (twice), and the main evented numerous pay-per-views.

In addition, he was a part of the most infamous factions in the history of wrestling, including D-Generation-X, The Kliq, Evolution, and The Authority.

Triple H's last official match took place on RAW in January 2021. He faced Randy Orton in a street fight. Before that, in Japan in 2019, at a WWE Live event, The Game teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to face Robert Roode & Samoa Joe.

