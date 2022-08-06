"It's time" - Fans want former WWE Champion to return to the company after Karrion Kross appears on this week's SmackDown

Fans hope to see Braun Strowman re-sign with WWE following Karrion Kross and Scarlett's shocking returns to the company at this week's SmackDown.

In the show's closing moments, the former NXT Champion and his wife showed up and laid down Drew McIntyre, leaving the crowd stunned. The episode went off the air with the duo having a staredown with Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his Bloodline stablemates, The Usos.

As expected, fans soon began buzzing on Twitter about this, applauding Triple H for bringing back Kross after his release last year. This soon led to many sharing their thoughts on who HHH could bring back next, many of which wished for Braun Strowman to be the next significant returnee.

Moreover, the former WWE Champion's recent heartfelt exchange with his former tag team partner, Alexa Bliss, on the micro-blogging site also led to fans clamoring for his much-awaited return.

Check out some of the tweets below:

DMSmitty @dm_smitty @AlexaBliss_WWE @Adamscherr99 Hope he can come back to WWE. I know so many are expecting a flood gate worth of returns, which is unrealistic. But hopefully @AlexaBliss_WWE @Adamscherr99 Hope he can come back to WWE. I know so many are expecting a flood gate worth of returns, which is unrealistic. But hopefully

Wrestle Disaster @WrestleDisaster @ryansatin The only released Superstars I want are Bray Wyatt and Braun strowman. May be some people hate Braun but I loved his WWE run. @ryansatin The only released Superstars I want are Bray Wyatt and Braun strowman. May be some people hate Braun but I loved his WWE run.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny



Dakota Kai

Karrion Kross

Scarlett Bordeaux

The Fiend

Braun Strowman WWE righting all the wrongsDakota KaiKarrion KrossScarlett BordeauxThe FiendBraun Strowman WWE righting all the wrongs 🙌✅ Dakota Kai✅ Karrion Kross✅ Scarlett Bordeaux☑️ The Fiend☑️ Braun Strowman

Luis Hernandez @luisdarkwatch @WrestleDisaster @Restleeng @ryansatin If Braun Strowman comes back we want The Monster among man vs The Colossal titan which is Omos of course @WrestleDisaster @Restleeng @ryansatin If Braun Strowman comes back we want The Monster among man vs The Colossal titan which is Omos of course

Whether or not Strowman's return transpires, it's safe to say these are exciting times for the fans as Triple H could have many more fun surprises up his sleeve.

Braun Strowman also hinted at his WWE return.

A few days ago, The Monster Among Men also subtly hinted at possibly re-signing with the global juggernaut. When a Twitter user asked him if there was any chance of him returning to the company under Triple H's regime, though Braun Strowman replied with a cliched saying, it was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Strowman has kept himself busy away from WWE, juggling several projects simultaneously. He also stepped back inside the squared quite a few times since his departure, most notably for the promotion, Control Your Narrative.

Do you think there are any chances of Triple H bringing Braun Strowman back after Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai's shocking returns? Sound off in the comments section below.

