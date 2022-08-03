"Never say never" - Released former Universal Champion comments on returning to WWE with Triple H now in charge

14-time world champion Triple H took over as the head of WWE's creative team following Vince McMahon's retirement. The Game has done a splendid job over the last couple of weeks with the shows and a change in the approach is clearly felt.

Over the last couple of years, WWE has released several huge names from its roster as "budget cuts". With Triple H in charge now, fans have been wondering if he'll bring back some of those stars. It already started at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last Saturday as Dakota Kai returned to WWE after being released earlier this year. Multiple former stars have also hinted at a return with The Game leading things now.

A fan recently asked former Universal Champion Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman in WWE) about the chances of him going back to WWE with Triple H in charge now.

"Is there any chance of you going back to wwe now that hhh is in charge of creative, it seems like they're moving in the right direction," asked the fan in his tweet.

Strowman replied to the same with the typical professional wrestling quote of "Never say never", keeping the door open for a future WWE return.

Triple H is reportedly expected to bring back major stars who were previously released or quit

There is a whole lot of positivity backstage in WWE right now with The Game leading things. The stars are excited to work under a new leadership, especially those who started their careers under HHH in NXT.

Recent reports have indicated that The Game could be bringing back some major names who were either released from the company or quit.

"The expectation is that Triple H will be bringing back names that have either quit or were released by the company and expect to see one major name back really soon," noted WrestlingNews.

The two major names who are reportedly set for a return are Sasha Banks and Naomi. The two former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions controversially walked out of an episode of Monday Night RAW earlier this year due to a creative dispute. There have since been reports of them being released from the company. However, WrestlingNews.co has reported that the two have reached an agreement to return to WWE in the near future.

