Fans will definitely see 34-year-old UFC star in WWE who was called a "Roman Reigns wannabe," says veteran (Exclusive)

The WWE-UFC merger has given rise to obvious speculation about a potential crossover between the companies. Vince Russo has now predicted that the WWE Universe will one day see Conor McGregor compete in a wrestling ring.

Following Endeavor's acquisition of the wrestling promotion, it was announced that WWE and UFC would join forces to form a new publicly traded organization worth more than $21 billion. From a creative standpoint, it was clarified that WWE would continue to run similarly, but several fans have spoken about the possibility of an invasion angle.

Vince Russo said that he hoped not to see such a story unfold but wasn't against seeing a select few members of the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster trade the Octagon for the squared circle. Russo mentioned Ronda Rousey's example and claimed that there could also come a time when Conor McGregor gets involved in the kayfabe world of pro wrestling.

Here's what the former writer said in the latest Writing with Russo episode:

"God, I hope not. [regarding an invasion angle] I mean, I really hope not. Guys coming over like Ronda Rousey did, and Brock and all that. I think that's cool, and that's definitely going to happen. You're going to one day see Conor McGregor in the WWE. You are! I think that stuff is cool! But I mean, come on, bro, the last time he [Vince McMahon] tried to do the takeover, what did that look like?" [1:15 - 1:48]

How did Conor McGregor react to the WWE-UFC merger?

The Notorious One is one of the most active members on social media from the MMA community and one of the UFC's biggest draws ever. Conor McGregor unsurprisingly tweeted a photoshopped image of him holding the UFC and WWE Championships, along with the caption, "#itsinevitable."

Fans couldn't help but think of a scenario where McGregor shows up at a WWE show and kicks off what could be a very lucrative career in wrestling.

Conor's tweet also caught the eye of Paul Heyman, who called the former UFC Champion a 'Roman Reigns wannabe.' Never afraid to get into a back-and-forth, the Irish star responded by threatening to break Heyman's jaw in three places.

The seeds have already been planted for McGregor's arrival in World Wrestling Entertainment, but will the debut ever happen, as Russo foresees? Sound off in the comments section below.

