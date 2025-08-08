Fascinating detail about WWE legend Hulk Hogan revealed (Exclusive)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently passed away at the age of 71. Many veterans have been reminiscing about his career, with the Great Muta also recounting his experiences working with the Hulkster.

Hogan had crossed paths with the Great Muta several times over the years, most notably working with him in NJPW. According to Muta, Hogan had a unique style to his in-ring work based on where he was wrestling. Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently met with the legend, recounting stories about Hogan.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Muta spoke through a translator and stated:

"He was very good 'cause he, his wrestling style, and he studied in Japan as well... So he was very, uh, his style was very comparable to wrestling with the Great Muta." [1:19 onwards]

He further added:

"When he (The Great Muta) wrestled him in Japan, he was completely different than when he wrestled in the United States." [1:39 onwards]

Bill Apter also talked about the WWE legend's passing

Veteran journalist Bill Apter had apparently taken the news of Hogan's demise as a hoax at first.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter talked about his reaction when he first came to know about the unfortunate news. He said that he had taken it to be clickbait when he saw a headline referring to the WWE legend's death:

"I was like, 'What? Impossible.' So, I called some people around, I was looking on the internet, and I saw that there was something up, maybe from Bischoff, or somebody important, who knew him well, and I still couldn't fathom it. I still couldn't believe it. I thought it was clickbait, it was fake, something like that, and I was hoping that was true." [12:35 onwards]

Hulk Hogan's passing has certainly left a void in the pro-wrestling world. The loss will be remembered for a long time by WWE fans.

