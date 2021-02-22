WWE Elimination Chamber kickoff show match announced with main card ramifications

WWE has officially announced tonight's match for the Elimination Chamber kickoff show. The match is important, as it will directly impact the main card.

On Twitter moments ago, WWE confirmed that Keith Lee had been removed from tonight's United States Championship triple threat match due to injury. A fatal four-way match was then announced for the kickoff show. It will see the winner go on to face Riddle and Bobby Lashley on tonight's main card.

The four men in tonight's kickoff show match are John Morrison, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, and Elias.

Who will be added to tonight's WWE United States Championship match?

As for who might be the winner of tonight's kickoff match, we have something on that too.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE was looking at Morrison as a possible replacement for Lee. This report occurred before WWE announced the match on social media.

Sapp said that the triple threat match had to proceed as scheduled because having three men involved was "integral to the story." This certainly leads one to believe that neither Lashley nor Riddle will be taking a pinfall or submission loss in tonight's match.

Will Lashley's reign as WWE United States Champion end tonight through no fault of his own? Will the Original Bro win his first championship on the WWE main roster?

WWE keeping the match a triple threat because it was crucial to the storyline says that it should be one to watch.

And say what you want about @SuperKingofBros, he keeps getting up week after week and coming back for more. Tonight’s gonna be a FIGHT. Just as it should be. 👊🏾 #WWEChamber — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 21, 2021

Are you excited about tonight's Elimination Chamber kickoff match? Who do you want to see win the fatal four-way? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.