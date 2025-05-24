Father-daughter duo could compete in a match outside WWE

WWE has trained several second and third-generation superstars in the promotion for decades, and more names would eventually join the company in the years to come. Recently, Santino Marella and Arianna Grace have teased having a mixed tag team match in TNA Wrestling.

Earlier this month, NXT's Robert Stone appeared on TNA Wrestling alongside Victoria Crawford and questioned Santino Marella's authority. While the veteran didn't immediately retaliate, Stone put him under review and targeted the father-daughter duo in the company.

Recently, Robert Stone became Sheriff Stone in TNA Wrestling, aka an authoritative figure, and teamed up with Tessa Blanchard against the father-daughter duo. Later, a segment aired where Marella and Arianna Grace decided to stand up against the villainous duo.

The segment ended with Santino Marella stating that he will get a mixed tag team match booked between the four stars, and this could potentially lead to Marella and Grace teaming up on an upcoming episode of TNA Wrestling to take on Robert Stone and Tessa Blanchard. The match isn't official yet, as Marella needs to get the approval from the upper management.

WWE's Robert Stone fired shots at Santino Marella and Arianna Grace

A few years ago, Santino Marella introduced his daughter to the industry as she wanted to compete in the Stamford-based promotion. In the following years, she got a tryout and eventually joined the company's developmental brand. Meanwhile, Marella slowly returned to professional wrestling as he joined TNA Wrestling.

Last year, the father and daughter crossed paths on-screen, as WWE has a working relationship with TNA Wrestling. Earlier this month, the duo entered a feud with Tessa Blanchard and Robert Stone, where Marella and Grace were challenged by the villainous duo in different capacities.

Ahead of TNA Under Siege, Robert Stone went off on Ariana Grace and fired shots at Santino Marella. The WWE official called the veteran a coward and mocked the two heading into Grace's match against Blanchard at Under Siege.

"Hey@AriannaGraceWWE this guy can guide you better and run @ThisIsTNA better than your worthless father @milanmiracle," Stone wrote.

After Grace lost to Blanchard, the story continued, and the father-daughter duo is preparing to get a mixed tag team match booked against Stone and Blanchard on TNA Wrestling.

