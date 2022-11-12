WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley reacted to a photo of her with her former tag teammate Liv Morgan earlier this year.

Liv 4 Brutality was a tag team comprised of Morgan and Ripley. The duo didn't last long and failed to capture a title in WWE. Liv Morgan went on to win the SmackDown Women's Championship following the break-up of the tag team but has since lost the title to Ronda Rousey. Following their breakup, "The Nightmare" went on to join the villainous group The Judgment Day.

USA Network's official Twitter posted an image of the former tag team and noted that they cannot believe this happened in 2022. The 26-year-old reacted and said it feels like another life:

"Feels like another life," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

Ripley became a dominant force for The Judgment Day and had a brief stare-down with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair on this past Monday's RAW.

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Rhea Ripley on Liv 4 Brutality being thrown together in WWE

Earlier this year, Liv 4 Brutality was scheduled to face former Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi on an episode of WWE RAW. Ahead of the big match, Rhea spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and she admitted that the team was thrown together like her team with Nikki A.S.H.:

"It was sort of thrown together like my tag team with Nikki ASH," Rhea Ripley revealed. "But I’m very thankful it was because I get along with Liv. Not that I didn’t with Nikki—until she backstabbed me [on TV]. I really don’t let a lot of people in. Liv’s different. I’ve known Liv for five years now. She is such a bubbly personality. She is an Energizer Bunny and is always making me smile. I’m having fun during this time," said Ripley.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Rhea Ripley invites Liv Morgan to The Judgment Day after being booed Rhea Ripley invites Liv Morgan to The Judgment Day after being booed https://t.co/z8W4ZdifaO

Liv Morgan has fallen in love with extreme violence since her loss to Ronda Rousey at the premium live event. The 28-year-old could make a great addition to The Judgment Day down the line. Ripley is currently dealing with recently returned Mia Yim and The OC on the red brand. Only time will tell if Liv 4 Brutality ever reunites in some fashion.

Do you want to see Rhea Ripley a part of another tag team or is it time for WWE to push her as a singles star? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes