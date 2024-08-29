Female 2-time champion has heartbreaking serious injury announcement; fractured skull, broken nose, concussion made her break character immediately

A two-time champion is going to be out of action for a long time as she has suffered a horrifying list of injuries. She's also given an update on how bad it has gone.

In a match recently, Su Yung, famous for her time in WWE and TNA, suffered a horrifying injury. The star was walking down the ramp when a wrestler threw a steel chair at her face without warning. She immediately broke character, something that she has never done in her career in wrestling, looking furious and disappointed in the wrestler, whose ring name is Lazarus.

She took to her Instagram to show the moment and said that there had been pools of blood while also sharing the list of injuries she had suffered as a result of the moment.

Trending

"p o o l s o f b l o o d ✔️ concussion ✔️ broken nose on both sides ✔️ fractured skull ✔️ 7 stitches ✔️ two black eyes 💔," she wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The ex-champion has since updated fans about her condition. She took to social media to say that she was going to be off for at least eight weeks. If she is still unable to breathe after the surgery, it may take her longer to return. She thanked fans for the support.

"Update. 8 weeks off. I am on a waiting list for surgery. If I still can't breathe out of one side and if so maybe longer time off. Thank you for the support. See ya down the road wrestling. 💔," she revealed.

Expand Tweet

The unfortunate nature of the injury means that unless the recovery goes perfectly, fans may not see her in the ring again for a long time.

Su Yung is a former Knockouts Champion and had a run in WWE

Su Yung was previously in WWE, where she wrestled in the developmental brand FCW between 2010 and 2011 under the ring name Sonia.

She got married to ex-WWE star Rich Swann in 2017.

However, her success came in TNA, winning the IMPACT Knockouts Championship twice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback