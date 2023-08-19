Female ex-WWE star calls Dominik Mysterio "cutest baby ever"

A former female star recently sent a message to Dominik Mysterio on her Instagram story. The star in question is the legendary Torrie Wilson.

Dominik has been one of the most entertaining acts on WWE TV for some time now. He is the current NXT North American Champion and one of the biggest heels in the promotion. He has been turning heads as part of The Judgment Day and in his on-screen role with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson shared a throwback picture with a young Dominik Mysterio on her Instagram story. She wrote in the caption that Dirty Dom was the "Cutest kid ever."

Torrie Wilson's wholesome message for Dominik

Dominik Mysterio always wanted to be a heel

The youngster was a babyface during the early stages of his WWE run. It all changed when he finally turned to his dark side and joined The Judgment Day soon after.

While speaking with Inside The Ropes, Dominik stated that his heel character came naturally to him.

"I don’t know. I think it’s kind of just always secretly been hidden in me, that I’m kind of just this d**k. Which, like with all things, it just came naturally to me, man. I don’t know what it was, but I think what really helped me was I guess when I was training with Lance and with Jay Lethal, I guess everyone thought I was just gonna be a babyface like my dad and just be a good guy all the time."

Dominik then revealed that he liked to play a heel character during practice matches. He added that he grew up watching top heels like Eddie Guerrero and Chris Jericho and wanted to be a bad guy himself.

Dominik is still relatively young and has already become a top star in WWE. It remains to be seen how successful he will be in his career, as it seems that the sky is the limit for him.

What do you make of Torrie Wilson's heartfelt message to Dominik Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.

