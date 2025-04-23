Female ex-WWE star was at WrestleMania 41; she sends a message to John Cena

A WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that she was at WrestleMania 41 and spent time with her former colleagues. She also sent a message to John Cena, who made history in Las Vegas after beating Cody Rhodes to become a 17-time World Champion.

WrestleMania 41 was the biggest event of the year, and many past and present WWE Superstars were in attendance. Torrie Wilson was there to support her friend Michelle McCool, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Wilson shared several snaps from Las Vegas, including pictures with former stars such as Victoria and Candice Michelle. She also had selfies with Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kairi Sane. The WWE Hall of Famer congratulated McCool for her induction and Cena for his historic accomplishment.

"Congrats to my girl Michelle McCool who went into the 2025 HOF! ..and to the 17x champ. Didn’t take enough pics," Wilson wrote.

Torrie Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. She last wrestled at the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. She had three matches at 'Mania during her career with a record of 2-1.

Torrie Wilson's WrestleMania matches

In her Hall of Fame career, Torrie Wilson wrestled three matches at WrestleMania. She made her debut in 2004 at Madison Square Garden, teaming up with Sable to take on Miss Jackie and Stacy Keibler in an Evening Gown Match, which they won.

Wilson had her only 1-on-1 match at 'Mania 22 two years later in Chicago against Candice Michelle in a Playboy Pillow Fight. It was the last 1-on-1 women's match at the Grandest Stage of Them All that wasn't for a championship until Jade Cargill and Naomi this year.

Her final 'Mania match was the Women's Battle Royal in 2009, which was won by Santina Marella, the "twin" sister of Santino Marella. Wilson never won a title in her WWE career, but her impact was undeniable.

