Female Judgment Day member complains about WWE veteran asking her for money

A female member of the Judgment Day recently complained on social media about being asked for money. It has been an up-and-down week for the group, with Liv Morgan currently on hiatus to film a movie.

This past Monday on WWE RAW, Finn Balor took on AJ Styles in one-on-one action. Despite help from Carlito and JD McDonagh, The Prince was unable to beat his former ally and rival, with Penta providing some assistance.

Before the match, there was a backstage segment featuring the group. Carlito continued his quest to get on a date with Raquel Rodriguez, who was feeling lonely due to Morgan's absence. The funny man of Judgment Day hilariously asked Rodriguez on a date, insisting they could use her credit card and he would pay her later.

After commenting on it on Instagram, Raquel Rodriguez asked a different question on X, formerly known as Twitter. Rodriguez was baffled why it had to be her credit card and why a veteran like Carlito didn't have friends to borrow money from.

"Why does it have to be my credit card? Doesn’t he have friends to borrow money from!!" Rodriguez tweeted.

Carlito has been persistent about getting Raquel Rodriguez to go on a date. However, the former Intercontinental and United States Champion's sense of humor isn't working on his fellow Judgment Day member.

Penta sent a warning to The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been a thorn in Penta's side in his quest to win the Intercontinental Championship. He has lost twice to Dominik Mysterio due to interference by Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh.

El Grande Americano also had a hand in his recent loss, but Cero Miedo sent a warning to one of RAW's biggest stables.

"Do something. I promise you, one by one, will fall. You know? Give me a little moment. I prepared something special for them," Penta said on the 'RAW Recap' podcast. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Penta is set to team up with AJ Styles next week on WWE RAW to take on the duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

