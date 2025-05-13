Raquel Rodriguez reacts to seemingly being asked out by Judgment Day star on WWE RAW

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez reacted to a member of The Judgment Day seemingly flirting with her during last night's RAW. Rodriguez is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Liv Morgan.

Raquel Rodriguez took to her Instagram story to react to Carlito seemingly asking her out during last night's edition of WWE RAW. The Judgment Day star suggested that they go out to eat and use her credit card, but he would pay her back. Rodriguez reacted to Carlito's comment today on social media and wondered if the veteran would really pay her back if they went out to eat together.

"Will Carlito actually pay me back IF, and I mean IF, I buy his dinner?", she wrote.

Rodriguez asked an interesting question following RAW. [Image credit: Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram story]

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania but won it back the following night on WWE RAW. Morgan is currently on hiatus from the company after being cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Raquel Rodriguez reacts to getting to work with Carlito in WWE

Raquel Rodriguez recently shared her thoughts about Carlito joining The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, the Women's Tag Team Champion discussed getting to work with Carlito in The Judgment Day. She claimed that the veteran was an amazing person and that she used to watch him back in the day.

"I can't believe we get to work with Carlito, like what an amazing person he is. I would never tell him that to his face but so so amazing, I love him. He's so funny, he's so creative, he's so talented, I just. I'm in awe, I used to watch him back in the day too and even when I was starting out wrestling in Texas, I went to a show in Galveston with my dad and he was there, he was a part of it," she said.

Dominik Mysterio had a conversation with Liv Morgan during last night's edition of WWE RAW and was hilariously confused by time zones. Morgan reacted to the humorous moment today on social media and sent a heartfelt message to Dirty Dom. It will be interesting to see how long Morgan and Rodriguez can hold onto the Women's Tag Team Championship moving forward.

