"Surprised it has taken this long" - Female personality gets honest on allegations against Vince McMahon

Former WWE referee Rita Chatterton appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast and admitted to being least surprised by the allegations against Vince McMahon.

The first female referee in WWE history had previously accused McMahon of rape in 1992. She stayed away from the public spotlight until her recent reappearance after nearly three decades.

Chatterton addressed the misconduct controversy surrounding McMahon by briefly stating the following:

"No, not at all [surprised by the recent allegations against Vince McMahon]. I was surprised it has taken this long, to be honest with you," said Rita Marie Chatterton. [2:05 - 2:20]

Rita Chatterton refrained from talking about the rape allegation against Vince McMahon

Chatterton wasn't looking forward to opening up about the sexual abuse she allegedly faced while working under Vince McMahon.

The veteran wrestling personality has seemingly still not recovered emotionally from the incident that happened in July 1986. Chatterton had earlier revealed that Vince McMahon allegedly forced himself on her in his limo while discussing the former's WWE contract.

Despite receiving many phone calls from media outlets recently, Rita Chatterton has no intentions of participating in interviews to tell her side of the story.

"But as far as I'm concerned, at this point, right now today in my life, I'm just not even going there. I'm not going there in my life again. It still hurts. The whole still hurts; it still bothers me," added Chatterton. "So I would really rather just not go there."

She added:

"Things are crazy. My phone is going crazy with people wanting me to do interviews, wanting me to do television, wanting me to do this show, that show. At this point, I've chosen not to do anything, doesn't mean I won't in the future." [0:50 - 2:04]

The latest Wall Street Journal report has amped up the heat on Vince, and it seems like the murky situation isn't expected to get any better for the former WWE CEO and Chairman.

