Female referee finally returns to ring after 2863 days on WWE show; takes new name

A WWE referee has finally made her return to the ring after nearly eight years. The star has also taken a new in-ring name.

Jessika Carr is currently signed on the Monday Night RAW brand as a referee. She holds the distinction of being the first-ever full-time female referee in The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut. The 33-year-old star's journey has been remarkable, having progressed from a fan with photos alongside Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton to officiating their matches inside the squared circle.

The erstwhile Kennadi Brink's previous encounter outside WWE was at the MCW Spring Fever 2017 on April 22. She emerged victorious over Sahara Se7en and Renee Michelle in a triple-threat match.

After a 2863-day hiatus, Jessika Carr made her return to in-ring competition on the company's Evolve show on February 21, 2025. On the Evolve series, she debuted under the new name - Kalyx and teamed up with Haze Jameson to face Layla Diggs and Aria Bennett. However, Kalyx and Jameson lost the contest after the latter got distracted, sipping bubbly outside the ring.

Jessika Carr reacts to former WWE Women's Champion awkwardly falling on her at Bad Blood

The Bad Blood Premium Live Event took place at the State Farm Arena on October 5, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. The match card featured Nia Jax defending her WWE Women's Championship against Bayley, which was officiated by Jessika Carr.

At one point during the contest, The Irresistible Force fell awkwardly on the 33-year-old referee. The former SmackDown referee recovered from the moment and Nia Jax retained her title against The Role Model.

Following the incident, Jessika Carr shared a one-word reaction to the real-life Bloodline member landing on her.

"Oof."

Check out her tweet below:

Kalyx has suffered a big upset upon her return to in-ring action. An eight-year absence from the squared circle likely contributed to her less-than-successful comeback. It remains to be seen whether Jessika Carr will make her way up to NXT and eventually the main roster as a wrestler.

