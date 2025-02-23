WWE official reportedly wrestling under a mask with new persona 

A WWE official will reportedly be competing in the ring under a new persona. The promotion is currently on the road to Elimination Chamber 2025 scheduled for March 1.

According to a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, referee Jessika Carr will be competing in the ring on the Evolve brand. The promotion recently filed a trademark for "Kalyx", which will reportedly be Carr's new persona in Evolve.

The company has filmed six episodes of Evolve, and the report disclosed that Carr's character will be featured in the fourth episode in a Tag Team Match. It was also noted that her team was already in the ring for the match and did not receive an entrance.

Carr used to compete on the independent wrestling circuit under the ring names Jessie Kaye and Kennadi Brink. She became a referee for WWE in 2017 and has made history in the role. The 33-year-old became the first female referee to work in the main event of a PLE last year at Backlash 2024.

WWE official Jessika Carr expressed gratitude after making history last year

WWE official Jessika Carr commented on making history last year at Backlash in France.

Jessika Carr served as the official for the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles at the PLE in May 2024. The American Nightmare emerged victorious and is still the reigning champion. The Rock called out Rhodes this past Friday night on Smackdown in a bizarre promo and revealed that he wanted the champion's soul. Rhodes and The Final Boss are set to have another conversation at Elimination Chamber 2025 next month.

Carr took to social media last year to respond to a heartfelt message from Triple H. She stated that she was very grateful for the opportunity and was looking forward to making history again.

"There are no words to express my pride, appreciation, and gratitude. To be trusted with something of this magnitude is so special. Thank you and I want to continue to grow, improve, and crush more glass ceilings," she wrote.

Jessika Carr recently celebrated five years as a referee on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see how many more big matches she officiates during her career with the company.

