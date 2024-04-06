Female Samoan family member acknowledges Roman Reigns at the WWE Hall of Fame 2024

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was the first to make his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 as headliner Paul Heyman surprisingly opened the show. In a brief moment, another Samoan family member acknowledged The Tribal Chief.

That superstar is none other than Nia Jax. Jax, who belongs to The Rock's side of the legendary Samoan wrestling family was sitting as The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns made his way out to induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame.

While Reigns was making his walk, Nia Jax lifted a finger in the air to acknowledge The Tribal Chief. Jimmy Uso, who is an active member of The Bloodline, also acknowledged his Tribal Chief.

Many have called for there to be a female Bloodline member and nobody fits the bill better than Nia Jax. The star has been on a roll since returning to WWE, and feuded against Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

Jax will unfortunately not be performing at WrestleMania 40. She succumbed to defeat at the hands of Rhea Ripley in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2024 and will be missing the Show of Shows.

