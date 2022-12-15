Former WWE Superstar Sable was already planning her return to Vince McMahon's promotion in 2003 before discussing it with her then-husband, Marc Mero.

Sable's 1999 WWE exit was incredibly controversial, and fans at the time were sure that they had seen the last of her in McMahon's company. In a massive surprise, she made her way back to WWE after WrestleMania XIX in 2003.

Marc Mero recently spoke to WrestlingNewsCo and shared details of Sable's WWE return. According to him, she had already talked to WWE about a comeback before she told him about the same.

"I'll never forget, she said to me 'What do you think about me going back to WWF?' I said 'Oh my gosh. Absolutely not. After suing them, after everything we've been through? I know that the other wrestlers are disgruntled, you're not going to be liked there. I can tell you right now, Vince would never take your phone call.' And she said 'I already called him.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Sable aligned with Vince McMahon shortly after her 2003 WWE return

After being away from WWE for four years, the former women's champion made her way to SmackDown. She spent several weeks feuding with Torrie Wilson on the blue brand and established herself as an on-screen villain.

Her most notable feud came when she started a rivalry with Stephanie McMahon and joined forces with Vince McMahon. The feud saw the former CEO being romantically involved with Sable, with Stephanie and Linda McMahon feuding with the duo.

The feud ended when Vince McMahon defeated Stephanie in an "I Quit" match at WWE No Mercy 2003. Sable did little of note following the feud and parted left in August 2004.

One wonders where Sable would have been today if she hadn't made a return to WWE. Apart from her career, she met Brock Lesnar during her 2003-04 stint on SmackDown, and the two superstars soon formed a romantic relationship. This ended Sable's marriage to Marc Mero, and she married Lesnar in 2006.

Did you enjoy Sable's WWE run in 2003-04? Sound off in the comments below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes