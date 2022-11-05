Female star attacks referee; accidentally causes big win for Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Scarlett Bordeaux's interference during the match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross cost the latter the match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

After SummerSlam 2022, Karrion Kross returned to the company alongside Scarlett and attacked Drew McIntyre. The duo upstaged McIntyre several times and tried to get under the Scottish Warrior's skin at WWE Clash at The Castle.

The two faced each other in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules, one of the night's most brutal matches. In the end, Scarlett distracted Drew McIntyre by using pepper spray, allowing Karrion Kross to win the match.

The animosity between the two stars on the Blue brand has been at an all-time high. To ensure Scarlett doesn't interfere, Drew McIntyre got his wish by getting Karrion Kross inside a Steel Cage in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel.

In the match's closing moments, Scarlett locked the door, which caused their evident fall as McIntyre climbed the cage to escape and win. Meanwhile, Scarlett struggled to unlock the door for Kross.

It will be interesting to see how the duo responds to their loss in Saudi Arabia.

