Female star breaks silence after joining Santos Escobar's faction on WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar’s faction got a big boost on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. A female superstar helped him during his match before taking to social media to make a big announcement.

Escobar took on Carlito in a match on Friday night as tensions between the heel faction and LWO continued to grow. Carlito was doing well during the contest and had the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion on the ropes several times.

The final moments of the contest saw Elektra Lopez appear to attack Zelina Vega outside the ring. The distraction allowed Santos Escobar to roll up Carlito for the pin for another big win on the blue brand.

Elektra Lopez was seen celebrating with Legado del Fantasma after the contest. She took to Twitter to break her silence, making a major announcement in the process. She noted that the faction was now complete, confirming her rejoining the faction.

"The familia esta completa! #Legado."

Lopez was part of Legado del Fantasma during the faction’s time in NXT. She worked as a manager but was left behind when Escobar and his men moved to the main roster. It will be interesting to see how she continues her rivalries on NXT while also appearing on the main roster.

Santos Escobar recently turned heel and has been rebuilding his faction on WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar debuted as El Hijo del Fantasma on WWE NXT before turning heel and forming Legado del Fantasma. He had a good run on NXT before moving to the main roster to make some waves.

He joined Rey Mysterio’s LWO and worked alongside the WWE legend for some time. He ultimately cost Mysterio the United States Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023. Ever since, fans have seen Santos Escobar rebuild Legado del Fantasma on WWE SmackDown.

Angle Garza and Humberto Carillo joined Escobar to make the team strong. Elektra Lopez became the newest addition to the faction on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

The team could help Escobar during the Rumble match and allow him to stay in the competition for longer. It would give him a boost in WWE which could help his faction's standing on WWE SmackDown.

