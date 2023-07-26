Female star discusses her problem with Dominik Mysterio; vows to file a formal complaint to WWE management

While Dominik Mysterio is at the peak of his powers in WWE, the NXT North American Champion is not liked by many. It appears that Chelsea Green is also not a fan of Dirty Dom, as she discussed an issue she had with him before vowing to file a formal complaint to management.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville recently captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, the RAW duo are not the only ones high on a title win, as Dominik Mysterio also recently captured his first singles title in the company. The 26-year-old defeated Wes Lee to clinch the NXT North American Championship and a celebration was held on the red brand last night.

This did not sit well with Chelsea Green, who was annoyed that Dominik got to celebrate his title win while they did not. The female star vowed to file a complaint to WWE management. Chelsea also asked Adam Pearce if he was the mastermind behind all this.

"Will be filing a formal complaint to @WWE management about the fact that this tiny little Dom man had a celebration and your NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS did not [email protected] did you set this up!????"- she tweeted

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

@ScrapDaddyAP did you set this up!???? Will be filing a formal complaint to @WWE management about the fact that this tiny little Dom man had a celebration and your NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS did not.@ScrapDaddyAP did you set this up!???? twitter.com/wwe/status/168…

Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his title on WWE RAW

While Dominik Mysterio does not come across as a fighting champion, the Judgment Day star has certainly been a busy man since winning the NXT North American Championship

Dirty Dom put his coveted title on the line on SmackDown, where he was assisted by Pretty Deadly and Rhea Ripley in his win over Butch. The 26-year-old also defended the championship on RAW last night where once again The Judgment Day helped him retain.

IDK MAN @EstWhatever



Dominik mysterio as champ>>>>>>>



pic.twitter.com/TSeqI7yHBC I’m sorry but the reaction makes him winning even more better LmfaoDominik mysterio as champ>>>>>>>

Dominik Mysterio will also be present on NXT tonight where he and Rhea Ripley are expected to open the show. The duo have really hit their stride as a couple and are currently two of the top stars on the roster.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here