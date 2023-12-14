Female star gives blunt advice to WWE on Twitter

A top female star has sent a stern message to WWE on Twitter.

At NXT Deadline, Cora Jade returned after a four-month hiatus. She is all set to make an impact on NXT now that she's back with a bang.

WWE's official Twitter handle recently shared a top 10 list on Twitter, counting down the top 10 best moments of this week's edition of NXT. The tweet came to Cora Jade's notice, and she wasn't impressed with the same. She bluntly wrote that there's no need for a top 10 list when "the top star" is right there.

Check out her tweet below:

WWE legend Booker T is a big fan of Cora Jade

Cora Jade has impressed several top names in the industry over the years, with wrestling veteran Booker T being one of them.

On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T had the following to say about Jade:

“You could tell she’s a star, right? You could tell she’s going to be like a player in the business. You know, even when she gets to the main roster. There is something about Cora that just stands out. She’s different from most of the girls on the roster. She reminds me of AJ Lee so much, you know what I mean? I mean, she really does. She reminds me of that firecracker that was just unapologetic, and ‘I’m-a go out and do it like this, whether you like it or not’-type girls, you know? So I’m glad Cora is back because she’s always been one of my favorites." [H/T 411Mania]

Jade has been a mainstay on NXT for over two years at this point. At 22 years old, Jade has a long road ahead of her and is bound to become one of the promotion's top stars in the distant future.

