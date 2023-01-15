Cora Jade didn't get a birthday wish from Roxanne Perez and the latter has revealed the reason on Twitter.

Cora turned 22-years-old on January 14, 2023. The young gun received birthday wishes from several WWE Superstars and other wrestling personalities.

A fan asked NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on Twitter if she wished Jade a happy birthday. Roxanne made it clear that she didn't, and revealed the reason as well:

"No, she didn’t wish me a happy birthday."

How did fans react to Roxanne's jibe at Cora Jade on Twitter?

Roxanne Perez's hilarious reasoning behind not wishing Jade a happy birthday received tons of responses from fans. Check out some notable responses below:

Roxanne and Cora were the best of friends not long ago. Last year, Jade left fans baffled when she turned on Roxanne and cost her a possible NXT Women's title victory over Mandy Rose. Jade and Roxanne were the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions at the time of the betrayal.

Months later, Roxanne opened up about winning the NXT Women's Tag Team titles with Cora:

"But at the time, that was a very cool moment because me and Cora, we used to talk about when we were both on the independent scene, we hadn’t made it to WWE yet and we would message each other and say, ‘Oh, one day, we’re gonna be on WWE together and one day, we’re gonna be tag team champions together’ and to share that moment with her and be in the ring with her and just look at each other and say, ‘We did it. We manifested this.’ It was really cool." [H/T Post Wrestling]

From best friends to bitter rivals, Roxanne and Cora Jade have come a long way in WWE. It would be interesting to see what Cora has to say in response to Roxanne's tweet.

What are your thoughts on Cora Jade and Roxanne's feud?

