Female star makes special request to Liv Morgan; it involves Dominik Mysterio

A popular female WWE star recently took to X/Twitter to make a special request to Liv Morgan. The Miracle Kid was quick to take note of this and allowed Tatum Paxley to have her action figure, where she wears a "Daddy Dom" T-shirt.

Daddy Dom, of course, refers to none other than Dominik Mysterio, whose pairing with Liv Morgan has been a massive hit with WWE fans over the last several months. The two performers have stuck by each other's side through thick and thin, and their association looks in no danger of ending anytime soon.

A few hours ago, Morgan uploaded a picture of her Women's Tag Team title and action figure, adorned with a T-shirt dedicated to Dominik. NXT's Tatum Paxley politely asked the Judgment Day member if she could have the doll, and the latter agreed but under a condition that she would handle it with care.

Check it out below:

"Only if you place nice," tweeted Morgan.

Saraya is a big fan of Liv Morgan

In a recent interview after her sudden AEW departure, Saraya spoke about how she was impressed with Morgan's career trajectory in WWE since she left the promotion back in 2022. The former Divas Champion particularly singled out the RAW Superstar's character work and acknowledged that she was a fan of hers.

"I’m a big fan of how Liv [Morgan] has shaped her career, too, from when I was there. She’s been doing such a good job. She’s amazing. She’s really, really great. Her character work; everything’s really great," said Saraya.

With WrestleMania 41 inching closer, it's safe to say that WWE might be planning to put Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the show. Considering how big a draw Morgan is, the company might not want to leave her off the upcoming event.

