Former AEW champion is a "big fan" of Liv Morgan

WWE fans have witnessed Liv Morgan's meteoric rise, particularly since last year, when she held the Women's World Championship during her Revenge Tour. Notably, former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya recently heavily praised the 30-year-old.

Ad

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan faced Naomi and Bianca Belair on the February 24, 2025, edition of RAW. The Judgment Day duo defeated The EST and The Glow to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Before capturing the tag team title, the former Riott Squad member held the Women's World Championship for 226 days. This reign was ended by Rhea Ripley on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

Speaking on the B4 The Bell podcast, the erstwhile Paige noted she's a big fan of The Miracle Kid's development and career trajectory. The former AEW star praised Morgan's consistently strong performances and highlighted the exceptional quality of her character work.

Ad

Trending

"I’m a big fan of how Liv [Morgan] has shaped her career, too, from when I was there. She’s been doing such a good job. She’s amazing. She’s really, really great. Her character work; everything’s really great," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

For those unaware, Saraya recently announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling.

Liv Morgan gives herself a new nickname after a huge win on WWE SmackDown

The March 21, 2025, episode of SmackDown featured a singles match between Jade Cargill and Liv Morgan. Last week's Friday night show was held in Bologna, Italy.

During the match, Raquel Rodriguez distracted the referee, and Naomi struck The Storm with the tag team title belt. The former WWE Women's World Champion took advantage of this situation and pinned Jade Cargill.

Ad

Following her win, Morgan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a new nickname for herself.

"Liva Lisa 😘," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if The Judgment Day stars will be in action at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback