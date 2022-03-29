Female star offers her wig to Becky Lynch after Bianca Belair cuts her hair on RAW

Becky Lynch received an interesting offer from a former women's champion after Bianca Belair cut some of her hair on tonight's episode of RAW.

Lynch and Belair's feud got a tad bit too personal tonight when the duo engaged in a wild brawl. The collision ended with Big Time Becks trying to cut Belair's hair, but the plan backfired and The EST of WWE got hold of her pair of scissors. She cut a bunch of Lynch's hair to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Shortly after, former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi took to Twitter to send a message to Becky Lynch after her embarrassing segment with Bianca Belair. In a heartfelt gesture, she offered one of her wigs to Lynch. Check out the tweet below:

Becky Lynch was seething after Belair cut her hair on RAW

Mere seconds after Bianca Belair exited the ring, Becky Lynch regained consciousness and realized what had happened. Big Time Becks was beside herself with anger and said that she will end Belair at WrestleMania 38.

Lynch and The EST of WWE are scheduled to compete in a RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania, in a bout that's been almost a year in the making.

At SummerSlam 2021, Lynch made her big return to WWE and squashed Belair in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's title. The latter never got her revenge on Lynch but will finally get an opportunity to do so, at WrestleMania. She won a Women's Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia to bag a shot at Becky Lynch's title.

As for Naomi, she is currently aligned with Sasha Banks on SmackDown. The duo is set to compete in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

Bianca Belair has taken her rivalry with Lynch to a whole new level with her actions on RAW. She wants nothing but to finally put Lynch down at The Show of Shows and win the women's title on the big stage once again.

