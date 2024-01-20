Female star officially joins WWE faction at recent show

A WWE stable on a recent show officially added a 24-year-old female star as their newest member.

During the latest episode of NXT Level Up, Brooks Jensen faced OTM's (Out The Mud) SCRYPTS (fka Reggie) in a singles match. Jensen was earlier a part of a trio alongside Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley.

However, the group officially split on television since Briggs wanted to pursue a singles run and make a name for himself. Because of this, the former NXT UK Tag Team Champion had no one in his corner when he competed against the OTM member.

Last week on WWE's third brand, Jaida Parker bumped into Lucien Price, SCRYPTS, and Bronco Nima in the parking lot. The 24-year-old female star told the trio that she was the missing puzzle piece that OTM needed.

On the latest edition of NXT Level Up, Parker officially accompanied Out The Mud faction and assisted SCRYPTS in capitalizing and getting a win over Brooks Jensen by interfering.

Jaida Parker sent a message after this week's WWE NXT

This week's NXT episode saw 20 women compete in the #1 Contendership Qualifying Battle Royal for Lyra Valkyria's NXT Women's Title. Eventually, it was Perez who bagged the opportunity to challenge Valkyria for the gold.

The female stars competing in the gimmick match were Parker, Henley, Kiana James, Kelani Jordan, Roxanne Perez, Adriana Rizzo, Arianna Grace, Blair Davenport, Brinley Reece, Elektra Lopez, Lola Vice, Izzi Dame, Jakara Jackson, Stevie Turner, Karmen Petrovic, Lash Legend, Gigi Doli, Tatum Paxley, Thea Hail and Wren Sinclair.

However, during the 20-woman Battle Royal, when Legend tried to eliminate Kelani Jordan, the latter star landed on the current OTM member, which assisted her in having a moment that is very similar to Kofi Kingston's famous move during the Royal Rumble.

Taking to social media, the 24-year-old female star bragged about giving Jordan a moment dedicated to The New Day member.

"Mhm. You’re welcome… 🥱," Parker wrote.

Fans are excited to see what Jaida Parker brings to the table after she became the official newest member of the Out The Mud stable.

