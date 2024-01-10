WWE faction seemingly adds 24-year-old star as a new member

A WWE group seemingly added a rising 24-year-old star as their newest member after they suffered a title loss on last night's NXT.

On this week's edition of NXT, OTM (Out The Mud) stars Lucien Price and Bronco Nima went head-to-head against Tony D'Angelo and Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

However, the OTM members could not capitalize, and their opponent retained the gold. The trio of SCRYPTS (fka Reggie), Price, and Nima wanted to exit the Performance Center, but they bumped into a familiar face of the women's division in the parking lot.

The star in question is none other than NXT star Jaida Parker, who has been in the Stamford-based promotion since October 2022. The 24-year-old female star's last televised match was in November 2023, in a losing effort against Gigi Dolin on NXT Level Up.

Jaida Parker declared herself the missing puzzle piece that OTM needed to conquer WWE's third brand.

Check out the segment from NXT below:

WWE has filed official trademarks for OTM and Jaida Parker

Back in September 2023, the Stamford-based promotion officially claimed the ring name of a few names of the NXT brand.

As revealed in the September 19 filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, WWE listed Jaida Parker, Out The Mud, OTM, and Global Localization under the trademark registration.

"Mark For: OTM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment." [H/T: Fightful]

The WWE Universe has to wait until next week to see if Parker has been officially added to the OTM faction.

