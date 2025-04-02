Female star returning to WWE after recently getting fired from company is possible, says Dutch Mantell

In WWE's rich history, we have seen numerous notable names return to the Stamford-based company after leaving on a bitter note, with CM Punk being one of the most prominent examples. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that a former star could also join that list, following her departure from TNA Wrestling.

Gail Kim was a part of the global juggernaut from 2002 to 2004 and from 2008 to 2011. She left the Stamford-based company on a controversial note in 2011 after she eliminated herself from a Battle Royal. She was allegedly instructed to get eliminated from the match within the first minute. Kim ended up leaving the promotion soon after the incident. She joined TNA after that, where she worked as a talent before taking up a backstage role. She was recently fired from the Nashville-based company, which came as a shock to many in the wrestling world.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran noted that he could see Gail Kim returning to WWE during the Triple H era, with Vince McMahon no longer in charge.

"They still have WWE, if they are not mad at her. Just because Vince got little pissed at her, he’s not there anymore. You know, you gotta see who’s in charge now. I don’t think Triple H is mad at her, I don’t think Stephanie is mad at her. So, she may end back up there as an agent," Mantell said. [From 56:45 to 57:14]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Vince Russo believes Gail Kim could have been fired from TNA due to the company's association with WWE

Gail Kim left WWE on a controversial note in 2011, following which she made a few remarks about the Stamford-based company publicly.

Vince Russo believes that it could have played a role in her getting fired from TNA, as the Nashville-based promotion is now in a working partnership with the global juggernaut.

"Gail Kim has been burying WWE for the last 20 years. Who’s TNA now under? If I was Gail Kim, when that happened, I would’ve been the first one to say, 'oh, sh*t.' That’s wrestling," Russo said.

Gail Kim is one of the most decorated female stars in TNA history. She transitioned into backstage roles from hanging up her boots and played a major role in shaping the company's women's division. Last week's firing of the popular 48-year-old came as a shock to most of the wrestling world, and only time will tell if she ever returns to World Wrestling Entertainment.

