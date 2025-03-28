Former WWE Women's Champion fired from company; had a reputation of liking to push back, says Vince Russo

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Gail Kim getting fired from TNA Wrestling. The former Women's Champion was let go by TNA earlier this week after being associated with the company for over a decade.

Ad

Gail Kim has also worked with the global juggernaut and is a one-time WWE Women's Champion. She left the company on a controversial note in 2011, after which she returned to TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Kim wrestled for a few years before hanging up her boots and transitioning into a backstage role in the promotion. However, she was recently fired from her job.

Speaking about the incident on the Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo stated that he's heard that Gail Kim has a reputation for liking to push back, which may have led to her release.

Ad

Trending

"The word on the street is that Gail had a reputation of liking to push back. I am all for that. You [Jonathan Coachman, his co-host] and I push back people. However, you gotta know when you can push back and when you can’t. So if she was pushing back to the wrong people that kind of wanted her to just fall in line, there’s gonna be an issue. I don’t know if that’s what happened."

Ad

The veteran added that Kim had made a few remarks about WWE in the past, which could have factored in her firing as the global juggernaut is in a partnership with TNA:

"Gail Kim has been burying WWE for the last 20 years. Who’s TNA now under? If I was Gail Kim, when that happened, I would’ve been the first one to say, 'oh, sh*t.' That’s wrestling." [From 33:07 to 34:02]

Ad

Ad

Former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim sent a message after getting released from TNA

Gail Kim is one of the most influential female wrestlers of all time. The 48-year-old played a huge role in taking the women's division to where it is now.

The former Women's Champion issued a statement after getting fired. She thanked everyone for their love and support.

Ad

Many female stars from the pro wrestling industry reacted to the post, showing love and appreciation for the industry veteran. It's still unclear what's next for Gail Kim.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback