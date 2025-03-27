WWE legend is fired & issues statement; Bayley, Maryse, Brandi Rhodes, & others react

Bayley, Maryse, and others have reacted to a WWE legend being fired. The veteran star had issued a statement regarding the same.

Gail Kim was fired from her job in TNA, alongside several others, in what has been a massive change made by the management of the promotion. The firing was taken negatively by everyone who knows Kim and the enormous impact she's had on the company and the Knockouts Division during her time there.

Gail Kim issued a statement on Instagram where she thanked all of her fans, friends, and colleagues for the support and the love that she had received over the last two days. She said that it really helped her to process the change for her and that she was very grateful for the years and the opportunities she was given to build the Knockouts Division. She thanked the talent and the crew at TNA and said that it was her pleasure to work with them:

"I Just wanted to say thank you to the fans, friends and especially my peers for all the support you have given me over the last few days. I've received such an enormous amount of love and it really has helped process this change for me. More than anything I am grateful for all the years and opportunities I was given to help build something I always dreamed of. The KO division is and will always be my heart and all the women who were a part of it. Thanks to the incredibly hard working and passionate TNA talent & crew that I have had the pleasure of working with."

The star also said that it was not the end of her love for wrestling and that she had not put 17 years into one company just to stop being passionate about the business. She added that she was eager to share her journey, but was going to take some time for herself to prepare for what was next:

"This will not end my passion or my love for wrestling and this is not the end of Gail Kim in the wrestling world. You don't put in 17 years in one company and stop when you are this passionate. I look forward to sharing my journey and am taking some time for myself and prepare for what's ahead. Looking forward to the future. THANK YOU ❤️❤️ and one last thought……. More women in leadership roles. Not less."

You can check out her statement below:

Maryse, Bayley, Brandi Rhodes, Renee Paquette, Mustafa Ali, Natalya, Xia Brookside, Santino Marella, and a lot of others have reacted to the news. Bayley commented with love and respect, while others like Ali commented on how she was a queen. They have shown her love and made sure she knows that she's irreplaceable.

Bayley, Natalya, and others have reacted to the news [Image Credit: Screenshots of reactions on Gail Kim's Instagram post]

While Bayley, Maryse, and others have left comments to show love, the internet had an outpouring of love for WWE and TNA legend Gail Kim

The impact Gail Kim has had on the Knockouts Division and women's wrestling in general cannot be understated, and has been noticed in the sort of reaction that fans have had over the last few days.

With reports that people are pushing for her to be hired in WWE and AEW, and Kim herself stating that she will not be staying away from the wrestling business, it's clear to everyone concerned that the star will be back in business soon.

Fans will have to wait and see where she goes next and what she does there. Given the love shown by Bayley, Maryse, Renee, and others, she clearly has no dearth of advocates.

