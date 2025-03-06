Female star says Shawn Michaels called and asked her to join WWE NXT

Shawn Michaels oversees the future of WWE as the company's Senior Vice President of Talent Development. In a recent interview, NXT star Stephanie Vaquer discussed a surprise phone call she received from The Heartbreak Kid.

Ad

In July 2024, Vaquer was an in-demand free agent after her impressive performance against Mercedes Moné at AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door. Following the event, the 31-year-old rejected offers from elsewhere to sign with WWE.

On Busted Open Radio, Vaquer spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley in her first interview in English. Reflecting on how her WWE career began, the Chilean confirmed Michaels called and asked her to join NXT.

Ad

Trending

"I took the phone and I never think who called," Vaquer said. "I just say, 'Hola?' in Spanish. 'Hola?' 'Hello, Shawn Michaels [shocked face].' 'Hello.' Now, I understand more English and I can speak not great, sorry, but now because I'm five months here, but when Shawn Michaels called me, for me it's like, 'Argh!' I tried to think and tried to speak in English, but he said, 'Okay, I know you understand, but you don't speak good English, so I'll speak slow.' I understood maybe not a hundred percent, but 90 percent. And he was so sweet and spoke slow and tried to explain." [11:34 – 12:31]

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

Later in the interview, Vaquer revealed she was allowed to choose whether she wanted to join the main roster immediately or start her WWE career in NXT.

How Shawn Michaels has booked Stephanie Vaquer so far

Since making her televised NXT in-ring debut in October 2024, Stephanie Vaquer has quickly become one of the brand's biggest stars.

On February 15, the former CMLL star defeated Fallon Henley at Vengeance Day to win the NXT Women's North American Championship. She will put the title on the line in a Champion vs. Champion match against NXT Women's Champion Giulia at Roadblock on March 11.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vaquer also competed in her first Women's Royal Rumble match on February 1. She was the 24th entrant and lasted 19 minutes before being eliminated by Nia Jax.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback