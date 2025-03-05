WWE offered current champion to debut on the main roster; real reason why it was rejected

A current WWE champion recently revealed a major reason for rejecting an offer to debut directly in the Stamford-based promotion's main roster. This was the current NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

After making a big name for herself in different wrestling promotions around the world, including Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Stephanie Vaquer joined World Wrestling Entertainment in July 2024. Many people expected Vaquer to debut on the company's main roster. However, she ended up joining NXT and has been tearing it up in the black and silver brand since.

During her recent appearance on Busted Open After Dark, Stephanie Vaquer said she had many options but her dream was to join the Stamford-based promotion. Vaquer added that she chose NXT because she wanted to learn fluent English and get an idea of how TV shows worked in America.

"My dream. WWE is my dream… I tried to think like [an] adult, that option. But WWE is my dream and [I] say, 'Okay, this is for me.' Many options and talks but say no. WWE is for me and I take NXT because I really like (to) do things or new things but good. I don’t like the fast and no good. So, I say 'Okay, I need to learn English, I need to learn TV show, I need to learn American style, WWE style,'" she said.

The Women's North American Champion also revealed that she agreed to join the main roster at first but later changed her decision to NXT.

"So I say, first I say 'Main roster.' That changed and [I said], 'I want to go to NXT [to] learn...' Yeah (WWE asked me if I wanted to start on the main roster)... Main roster (was my first answer). The first call, they [called] me and [said], 'NXT or main roster?’ I say, ‘Main roster...' Yeah, I think and say, 'Okay. Take it easy. I need to learn English… Okay, change [it to] NXT,'" she added. [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Stephanie Vaquer is set to face Giulia at WWE NXT Roadblock

Since winning the Women's North American Championship, Stephanie Vaquer has defended her title against Karmen Petrovic twice. They faced each other, once at a live event on February 21, 2025, and their second outing was on the February 25 edition of NXT.

Her biggest title defense has yet to take place. Vaquer is all set to face the current NXT Women's Champion Giulia in a champion vs. champion match at NXT Roadblock.

Several reports suggested that Giulia had suffered an injury and might not face Stephanie Vaquer at Roadblock. However, according to the latest report, the NXT Women's Champion doesn't seem to have any major injury issues and was still set to face Vaquer.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top between the two real-life friends.

