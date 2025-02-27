WWE: Major Giulia update - Reports

A new report sheds light on WWE NXT Women's Champion Giulia's injury status. She is scheduled for a massive title match at an upcoming premium live event of the black-and-silver brand.

The Gladiator of Glorias retained her championship against Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Vengeance Day. Later, on the February 18 episode of the Tuesday night show, Giulia teamed up with Jordynne Grace and Stephanie Vaquer to defeat Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx.

At NXT Roadblock on March 11, 2025, The Beautiful Madness will compete against Stephanie Vaquer in a winner-takes-all, champion vs. champion showdown. According to a previous report, Giulia had been dealing with some issues due to the physical demands of performing at her high level.

Today, PWInsider reported that after speaking with several sources within WWE, all confirmed that the 31-year-old star has no major injury. It was reiterated that Giulia is still set to face La Primera in a champion vs. champion match at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. However, sources revealed that she had sustained "bumps and bruises."

WWE veteran wants to start a faction with Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer

Former Divas and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya recently commented on wanting to form an alliance with Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. The 42-year-old veteran is one of the longest serving athletes in the women's division of WWE.

The BOAT shared a backstage photo with The Beautiful Madness and La Primera at the Royal Rumble PLE. In the caption of the now deleted tweet, Natalya claimed that she would like to start a faction with the young superstars and also wrestle them both:

Two things I want pretty please: To start a faction with Giulia and Stephanie. And to wrestle them both! Thank you, Wrestling Gods ❤️".

Only time will tell whether the NXT Women's Champion will become a double champ by defeating Vaquer.

