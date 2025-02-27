WWE champion is injured; will be gone for a while - Reports

According to reports, a WWE champion has suffered an injury and will be taking time off. The reports emerged recently.

Giulia is currently set to face Stephanie Vaquer in a champion vs. champion, winner-takes-all match at NXT Roadblock. Although the event is taking place as a special episode of NXT, there are already a few big matches booked for it. However, the champion vs. champion match caught fans by surprise. Vaquer and Giulia both won their titles recently, so they didn't see why WWE would choose to book this match.

However, a recent report from PWInsider revealed that the current WWE NXT Women's Champion has suffered a serious injury, and as a result, would be missing action. Giulia is injured, but the report stated she will still wrestle Vaquer in the champion vs. champion match.

After that, though, the plans are for Giulia to take time away to rest, as per Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer.

With that being the case, the upcoming match at NXT Roadblock will see the title change hands, and Vaquer is expected to become the new champion going forward. Further details about the injury are yet to emerge, so fans will have to wait and see when she can return to the ring again after Roadblock.

