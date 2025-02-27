  • home icon
  Current WWE champion is injured; is being forced to give up the title - Reports

Current WWE champion is injured; is being forced to give up the title - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 27, 2025 00:37 GMT
The champion is being forced to lose the title (Credit: WWE.com)
The champion is being forced to lose the title (Credit: WWE.com)

A current WWE champion has reportedly suffered an injury and will have to give up their title. A match for the championship has already been booked, and it's going to take place soon.

WWE NXT Roadblock is set for next month. The event will be a special episode of NXT and is taking place in The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The event has several matches booked already, and one of the matches is a double championship match, where Giulia is facing Stephanie Vaquer with a Winner Takes All stipulation. The two are the NXT Women's Champion and the Women's North American Champion, respectively.

Most fans were shocked when a Winner Takes All Match was suddenly booked. Now, a report from Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer (via WrestleTalk) has confirmed the reason that the match has been booked. He revealed that one of the champions is injured and will be losing the match to take time off from TV and heal up. Thus, the champion is being forced to give up their title and the other WWE star will hold both belts.

“Without spoiling it, because if I spoil it I spoil the match, one of these women is banged up, needs time off. And so they’re doing the match and then she’s taking time off. So that’s what happened.”

He didn't spoil the result of the match, but another report by PW Insider has stated that Giulia is suffering from an injury.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
