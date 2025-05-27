Female star shares post featuring Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW; teases possible separation from Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's time as WWE's hottest couple could be in jeopardy after a female star's arrival on Monday Night RAW. Recently, Roxanne Perez shared an image of spending time with Dirty Dom at The Judgment Day's clubhouse.

Earlier this year, Roxanne Perez signed her contract and moved to Monday Night RAW following WrestleMania 41. The Prodigy previously made appearances for the red brand, but she has now officially moved to WWE's main roster and has her eyes on The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Perez was able to break through to Mysterio as she offered him chicken nuggets and insisted on giving him a shoulder massage for constantly carrying the Intercontinental Championship. While it was quickly shut down due to Morgan's arrival, more teases were planted.

Later, The Prodigy shared an image of herself and Dominik Mysterio at The Judgment Day's clubhouse following Monday Night RAW. The hints and teases are similar to how Liv Morgan made her way into the villainous faction and caused Mysterio to break it off with Rhea Ripley.

Roxanne Perez shares a photo with Dominik Mysterio! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Ex-WWE writer comments on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's ongoing storyline

Last year, Dominik Mysterio slowly replaced Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan when Morgan made her mission to enter The Judgment Day and take everything away from Mami. However, history is repeating itself in 2025 when Roxanne Perez is slowly trying to make her way into the villainous faction and targeting Dirty Dom.

Speaking on the Legion of RAW, Vince Russo commented on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's storyline with Roxanne Perez and believes Perez is being put in a horrible spot compared to what Morgan had to do. Moreover, Russo believes The Prodigy is nowhere near the former Women's World Champion in the storyline.

"So they're giving us a lesser version of it [Rhea/Liv storyline]. Who's gonna pay for that? Rosie [Roxanne] Perez. And then when Rosie Perez gets pink slipped in three months, 'we're sorry, man, we tried. We put you out there, we put you in the main spot and you know, people weren't buying it.' That's putting her in a horrible spot because like I said, they're just changing places and she's no Liv Morgan," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the power couple in the Stamford-based promotion.

