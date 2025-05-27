WWE has put popular star in a 'horrible spot,' says veteran: "She's no Liv Morgan" (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan made her return to WWE programming on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The reigning Women's Tag Team champion walked into The Judgment Day clubhouse during an interaction between Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez, making things awkward between Liv and Dom.
Finn Balor introduced Perez to the group during last week's episode of RAW, and she has been trying to earn Dominik's favor ever since. This storyline has shades of how Liv took over the group from her former tag team partner, Rhea Ripley.
Speaking about the same on Leigon of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, wrestling veteran Vince Russo felt that this storyline was a downgraded version of the Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan segment from last year. He claimed that putting Roxanne Perez in this spot will also hurt the rising star, as it's 'putting her in a horrible spot'.
"So they're giving us a lesser version of it [Rhea/Liv storyline]. Who's gonna pay for that? Rosie [Roxanne] Perez. And then when Rosie Perez gets pink slipped in three months, 'we're sorry, man, we tried. We put you out there, we put you in the main spot and you know, people weren't buying it.' That's putting her in a horrible spot because like I said, they're just changing places and she's no Liv Morgan," Russo said. [25:19 onwards]
Liv Morgan being kicked out of The Judgment Day?
Russo voiced his frustrations over the storyline's similarity to Rhea Ripley's ousting from the group. The storyline has shades of how Rhea Ripley was kicked out of the group, and the same could happen to Liv as well.
"Is this not basically the same play with Rhea Ripley and Liv? They basically did the same thing. Rhea was in the group, then Liv comes in the group. Now Rhea is out of the group, Liv slides into Rhea's spot and Rosie [Roxanne] Perez takes Liv's spot. It's the same exact play," Russo said. [24:02 onwards]
With Liv Morgan returning to WWE programming once again, it'll be fascinating to see how this story unfolds from here on. While the story does look similar to the Liv and Rhea one, it could all be a ruse for something shocking down the line.
