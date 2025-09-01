Female star teases becoming CM Punk's new partner in WWE, and it's not AJ Lee 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Sep 01, 2025 04:33 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris (Image credits - WWE's Instagram account and official website)

CM Punk was scrwed out of winning the World Heavyweight Title at Clash in Paris 2025 after Becky Lynch came to the rescue of her husband, Seth Rollins. While many think it's the perfect occasion to bring Punk's wife, AJ Lee, back into the fold, Bayley has also cryptically teased becoming his new partner on TV.

Ad

The Second City Saint came agonizingly close to winning back the gold when a mysterious figure suddenly appeared from behind to attack him. It turned out to be Lynch, who made the timely rescue for Rollins. This allowed The Vision leader to capitalize and retain his gold in the Fatal Four-Way match, also featuring LA Knight and Jey Uso.

As expected, fans quickly began cooking up scenarios for AJ Lee's grand WWE return after 10 years to help CM Punk deal with Rollins and Lynch. During this, Bayley seems to have made a pitch for herself to join Punk. The star, who didn't compete at Clash in Paris 2025, dropped a major hint on her X account.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out The Role Model's tweet below:

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

Could AJ Lee return to WWE to help CM Punk?

Following the events at Clash in Paris 2025, Fightful released a report that shed light on the chances of AJ Lee returning to WWE. It was noted that, unlike before, when any pitch regarding Lee was quickly turned down, this was no longer the case, as the company was now considering certain possibilities.

Ad

Several stars have been vocal about wanting to see AJ Lee return to wrestling, and Punk himself has discussed the same several times in the past. However, the former Divas Champion has a busy new career as a screenwriter, and only time will tell if she chooses to revisit her past by stepping back inside the ring.

Until then, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, whose inclusion into The Vision could be confirmed anytime now, could continue to make CM Punk's life a living hell.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications