Female star teases becoming CM Punk's new partner in WWE, and it's not AJ Lee 

CM Punk was scrwed out of winning the World Heavyweight Title at Clash in Paris 2025 after Becky Lynch came to the rescue of her husband, Seth Rollins. While many think it's the perfect occasion to bring Punk's wife, AJ Lee, back into the fold, Bayley has also cryptically teased becoming his new partner on TV.The Second City Saint came agonizingly close to winning back the gold when a mysterious figure suddenly appeared from behind to attack him. It turned out to be Lynch, who made the timely rescue for Rollins. This allowed The Vision leader to capitalize and retain his gold in the Fatal Four-Way match, also featuring LA Knight and Jey Uso.As expected, fans quickly began cooking up scenarios for AJ Lee's grand WWE return after 10 years to help CM Punk deal with Rollins and Lynch. During this, Bayley seems to have made a pitch for herself to join Punk. The star, who didn't compete at Clash in Paris 2025, dropped a major hint on her X account.Check out The Role Model's tweet below:Could AJ Lee return to WWE to help CM Punk?Following the events at Clash in Paris 2025, Fightful released a report that shed light on the chances of AJ Lee returning to WWE. It was noted that, unlike before, when any pitch regarding Lee was quickly turned down, this was no longer the case, as the company was now considering certain possibilities.Several stars have been vocal about wanting to see AJ Lee return to wrestling, and Punk himself has discussed the same several times in the past. However, the former Divas Champion has a busy new career as a screenwriter, and only time will tell if she chooses to revisit her past by stepping back inside the ring.Until then, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, whose inclusion into The Vision could be confirmed anytime now, could continue to make CM Punk's life a living hell.