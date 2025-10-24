Female star tipped to become the next 'The Rock' by WWE legend

WWE created several stars, but there are a handful that might come close to The Rock. While The Final Boss is no longer a regular on the weekly product, Santino Marella thinks the company has a female star who could potentially become the next 'People's Champion.'

A few years ago, WWE legend Santino Marella's daughter, Arianna Grace, started her career in the industry and slowly made her way to the independent circuit in the United States. After she signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2022, the 28-year-old became a staple in the women's division on the developmental brand and did cross-promotional work for months with TNA Wrestling.

In an interview with Metro UK, the 51-year-old WWE legend talked about Grace's growth as a performer. During this, Marella revealed how they used to call her the female Rock and believes the 28-year-old star has the potential to become the next 'The Rock' in the promotion.

"We used to call her “The female Rock”. We wanted her to be the female Rock, right?... You know, have a wonderful career, and then use that platform for good and branch out to do whatever you want, really. But she has the potential to be a female Rock, with regards to her brand," Marella said. [H/T - Metro UK]

Grace is currently paired up with her real-life fiancé on the developmental brand.

Wrestling veterans think major WWE name could become the next 'The Rock'

Dominik Mysterio became a household name in the United States with his work with The Judgment Day. However, he reached new heights as a performer when he won the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker and went on to win the AAA Mega Championship, becoming a double champion.

Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo thinks Dirty Dom is on a similar path to The Rock and believes he can become the next 'People's Champion' in the Stamford-based promotion. Jonathan Coachman also agreed with the assessment.

"The Rock switched because he was so cool and everybody wanted to be him. He changed nothing. He didn't change anything about him. Nothing changed. He was just so cool that people wanted to be him... I agree with that [take on Dominik Mysterio]," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Dirt Dom in the coming months.

