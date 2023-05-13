Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns' on-screen bond has left Summer Rae beyond impressed.

Summer Rae regularly watches WWE TV and shares her opinion on the product via her official Twitter handle. She had big praise for The Bloodline's segment from last night's WWE SmackDown.

The segment saw Roman Reigns take a massive shot at The Usos for failing to keep the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on their shoulders. Fans are aware that The Usos lost the belts to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Summer Rae put up a tweet soon after last night's segment came to an end. She praised Paul Heyman's expressions and mannerisms in an amusing message, as can be seen below:

"The way that [Paul Heyman] looks at Roman….I want that in a man"

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet 🏼 The way that @HeymanHustle looks at Roman….I want that in a man The way that @HeymanHustle looks at Roman….I want that in a man 🙏🏼

Paul Heyman has been doing some of the best work of his career since he aligned with Roman Reigns

On an episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam 2020, Reigns took the WWE Universe by storm by revealing Paul Heyman as his manager. The duo has been together for about three years at this point. Heyman's incredible promo work has helped Reigns establish himself as a top heel on WWE TV. The Wiseman never lets go of a chance to put The Tribal Chief over: be it on WWE TV, interviews, or his social media posts.

About two years ago, here's what Heyman said about Reigns while speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated:

“For me to pursue, in front of the camera, life after Brock Lesnar, the only lure that could seduce me to even attempting such an impossible goal was to do it with someone that would live their life in the pursuit of achieving that impossibility, and that’s Roman Reigns. And that’s why someone, that’s why anyone and that’s why everyone should watch Roman Reigns. Every micromoment he’s in the frame, you are witnessing the pursuit of the all-time greatest career in the annals of sport, in the annals of entertainment and in the annals of sports entertainment.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝‍ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ ⁹⁰⁰⁺ᵈᵃʸˢ @_RomansLegacy Paul Heyman has always believed in Roman Reigns and they have turned the wrestling world on its head with 3 years of quality content! I love their bond Paul Heyman has always believed in Roman Reigns and they have turned the wrestling world on its head with 3 years of quality content! I love their bond ❤️ https://t.co/Ly44CzPBaN

Paul Heyman will certainly appreciate Summer Rae's massive praise on Twitter. There aren't many who can captivate audiences without even uttering a word, and Heyman deserves every bit of praise thrown towards him by fans and his fellow wrestling personalities.

What do you think of Summer Rae's tweet praising Paul Heyman? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes