In the aftermath of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan has received a one-word message from a WWE Superstar. The name in question is Isla Dawn

On this week's RAW, Morgan hinted that she was far from done with Rhea Ripley. Amid The Eradicator's absence due to a shoulder injury, her former tag team partner is determined to take everything away from her, possibly including Dominik Mysterio.

Taking to Instagram, Morgan posted a new set of photos. A purple Judgment Day bandana was spotted in her pocket in one of the images. Reacting to Morgan's post, Dawn sent a one-word message.

"Okay [fire emoji]," wrote Dawn.

Check out a screengrab of Dawn's Instagram comment on Morgan's post below.

At the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Morgan will challenge the newly crowned WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch. The Man won the vacant title after Ripley was forced to relinquish it due to a shoulder injury.

Sam Roberts discussed Liv Morgan's storyline with Dominik Mysterio

Sam Roberts has discussed the potential direction of the storyline between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, claiming that the latter must cheat on Rhea Ripley.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts highlighted Ripley's support for the former NXT North American Champion.

"I want to see Liv Morgan take Dominik Mysterio away from Rhea Ripley. I wanna see Rhea Ripley off television, away from the locker room. Dominik Mysterio is on the road. He gets booed everywhere he goes by these fans. He needs positive reinforcement. Dominik Mysterio needs support. Mami was always there. Everything Dominik ever did, Rhea Ripley was supportive of. Rhea Ripley put an R and D not for research and development but for Rhea and Dom under her eye socket so that everybody knew where her loyalty lay."

He also pointed out the subtle changes within The Judgment Day, especially since The Eradicator was written off television and Damian Priest became the World Heavyweight Champion.

"That person, that influence is no longer on Monday Night RAW. And moreover, Damian Priest as the World Heavyweight Champion is more looking for success from The Judgment Day than ever before. He has zero tolerance for things not going perfectly."

The Morgan-Mysterio storyline could lead to an alliance between the two superstars. Morgan could even join The Judgment Day in Ripley's absence. However, it's mere speculation and nothing has been confirmed.

