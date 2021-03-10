Female Superstar tipped to join Roman Reigns' faction on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Naomi should be involved in Roman Reigns’ family-oriented storyline on SmackDown.

Since August 2020, the Universal Champion has referred to himself as The Tribal Chief of both WWE and his own family. Reigns' cousin, Jey Uso, has worked alongside him in recent months, while Jimmy Uso is expected to return from injury soon. Jimmy’s wife, Naomi, currently performs on RAW in a tag team with Lana.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s. He discusses WWE's modern-day product with Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Writing With Russo series.

In the latest video, which can be viewed below, Russo stated that Naomi being added to the Tribal Chief storyline is a “no-brainer.”

“Storyline-wise, I would tie her in to that whole Roman Reigns storyline. That whole Samoan family and the roots, the relationships throughout the family. I mean, I can’t believe that they’re missing the boat on that, you know. That’s a no-brainer to me.”

Naomi has previously worked alongside The Usos on WWE television. However, she has never formed an alliance with Roman Reigns in a WWE storyline. Nia Jax and Tamina also have ties to Reigns' Anoa'i family. But like Naomi, they have not been used in the story.

Roman Reigns and Naomi’s WWE storylines

Edge chose to face Roman Reigns after winning the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble.

Edge is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11. Before the match can be officially finalized, Reigns must successfully defend the title against Daniel Bryan at Fastlane on March 21.

Naomi and Lana lost a Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on this week’s RAW. The finish to the match saw Jax’s new ally, Reginald, cause a distraction at ringside, allowing Jax to pin Lana following a powerbomb.

