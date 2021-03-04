Update on Jimmy Uso's WWE return (Exclusive)

SmackDown Superstar Jey Uso has provided a cryptic update on Jimmy Uso’s return to WWE in-ring action.

Jimmy Uso suffered a serious knee injury in a Triple Threat ladder match against Kofi Kingston and John Morrison at WrestleMania 36. Jey Uso has been heavily involved in WWE storylines as a singles competitor since September 2020. However, Jimmy Uso has still not competed in a match in almost a year.

Jey Uso spoke to SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino about his current role in WWE. He also hinted that Jimmy Uso could return in the near future.

“The only difference [as a singles competitor] is my brother is not holding that rope. He’s not in my corner, you know, but in due time, Uce, Uso Penitentiary will be opening soon.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Jey Uso’s thoughts on Jimmy Uso. He also discussed working with The New Day, as well as his upcoming steel cage match against Daniel Bryan.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso set to join forces again on SmackDown?

Jimmy Uso tried to save Jey Uso at Clash of Champions (above) and Hell in a Cell

Jey Uso, who is currently aligned with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, dropped another hint in the interview about his twin brother’s return.

“Hey, Uce, you just gotta keep your head on a swivel. He gonna be there, you know what I’m saying? It’s not paranoia, it’s The Usos.”

Although WWE used Jimmy Uso as part of Jey Uso’s rivalry with Reigns in 2020, he has not appeared on WWE television recently. Jimmy’s last notable WWE appearance came at Hell in a Cell 2020 when he pleaded with Reigns to stop attacking Jey.

