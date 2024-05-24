Female wrestling star deletes tweet after putting up a piece of her ear for auction

A female wrestling star who appeared at the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match recently put up a tweet to auction off a piece of her ear. The star in question is TNA Wrestling's Jordynne Grace.

Jordynne Grace has been a mainstay in TNA Wrestling for about six years at this point. She is one of the most popular female stars in the business today. She received quite a loud pop when she made an appearance during the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Jordynne Grace left fans surprised with her latest tweet. She stated that she was auctioning off a piece of her ear on eBay. The tweet has now been deleted. Here's what she wrote in her now-deleted tweet:

"Stole these back because if I’m gonna lose my favorite earring and piece of my ear, I need to be compensated for it. Auction link in comments."

What the future has in store for the 28-year-old star remains to be seen.

Jordynne Grace on wrestling at 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Jordynne Grace was the fifth entrant in the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match. She lasted almost 20 minutes but failed to eliminate anyone from the contest. She was eventually thrown out of the ring by Bianca Belair.

In a behind-the-scenes video that TNA later shared, Grace opened up about finding out that she was going to be appearing in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match:

"Scott called me. I had actually just landed from our tapings that we did in Orlando and I was waking up and he called. He was like, 'Oh, how do you feel about wrestling this weekend?' And I was just thinking to myself, 'Oh my God what do... what does he want, what does he want me to do?' And he was like, 'How do you feel about being in the Rumble?' And I was like, 'What? What are you talking about?'"

Grace's tweet was gaining a lot of traction on X/Twitter before being deleted. The listing she put up on eBay has now been removed as well.