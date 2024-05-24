  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jordynne Grace
  • Female wrestling star deletes tweet after putting up a piece of her ear for auction

Female wrestling star deletes tweet after putting up a piece of her ear for auction

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified May 24, 2024 04:53 GMT
Jordynne Grace at the gym (via her Instagram)
This star did a strange thing. [Image credits: star's official Instagram handle]

A female wrestling star who appeared at the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match recently put up a tweet to auction off a piece of her ear. The star in question is TNA Wrestling's Jordynne Grace.

Jordynne Grace has been a mainstay in TNA Wrestling for about six years at this point. She is one of the most popular female stars in the business today. She received quite a loud pop when she made an appearance during the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Jordynne Grace left fans surprised with her latest tweet. She stated that she was auctioning off a piece of her ear on eBay. The tweet has now been deleted. Here's what she wrote in her now-deleted tweet:

"Stole these back because if I’m gonna lose my favorite earring and piece of my ear, I need to be compensated for it. Auction link in comments."

What the future has in store for the 28-year-old star remains to be seen.

Jordynne Grace on wrestling at 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Jordynne Grace was the fifth entrant in the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match. She lasted almost 20 minutes but failed to eliminate anyone from the contest. She was eventually thrown out of the ring by Bianca Belair.

In a behind-the-scenes video that TNA later shared, Grace opened up about finding out that she was going to be appearing in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match:

"Scott called me. I had actually just landed from our tapings that we did in Orlando and I was waking up and he called. He was like, 'Oh, how do you feel about wrestling this weekend?' And I was just thinking to myself, 'Oh my God what do... what does he want, what does he want me to do?' And he was like, 'How do you feel about being in the Rumble?' And I was like, 'What? What are you talking about?'"
youtube-cover

Grace's tweet was gaining a lot of traction on X/Twitter before being deleted. The listing she put up on eBay has now been removed as well.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी