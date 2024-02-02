"What? What are you talking about?" - 27-year-old star's EPIC reaction to being asked to appear in Royal Rumble match

A popular star was surprised when told that she was asked to compete in the 2024 Royal Rumble event.

Jordynne Grace was a surprise entrant in the Women's Rumble match. She impressed many fans as well as her co-workers with her performance in the free-for-all.

In a new BTS video shared by TNA Wrestling, Jordynne Grace recalled how her Royal Rumble appearance came to be. She revealed that Scott D'Amore told her about the opportunity and she couldn't believe that it was true.

Check out her full comments below:

"Scott called me. I had actually just landed from our tapings that we did in Orlando and I was waking up and he called. He was like, 'Oh, how do you feel about wrestling this weekend?' And I was just thinking to myself, 'Oh my God what do... what does he want, what does he want me to do?' And he was like, 'How do you feel about being in the Rumble?' And I was like, 'What? What are you talking about?' And he just said, 'Yeah, how do you feel about being in the Rumble?' And I was like, 'Did they ask?' And then he goes, 'No, they didn't ask, I just want you to be there and just jump the barricade!' And honestly to me, that was more realistic than WWE calling TNA and being like, 'Can your Women's Champion be in our Rumble?'" [0:02-0:43]

Jordynne Grace's performance in the WWE Royal Rumble match

Jordynne Grace was the fifth entrant in the Women's Rumble match. She received a huge pop when she appeared on the entranceway.

Grace lasted almost 20 minutes in the match but failed to throw anyone out. She was then thrown out by former Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

