Female WWE champion sends a one-word message to Tiffany Stratton after she is challenged by Charlotte Flair

The reigning WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, sent a one-word message to Tiffany Stratton. The two superstars are signed to the SmackDown brand.

On last week's WWE SmackDown, Stratton was challenged by Charlotte Flair. The Queen made it official for WrestleMania 41 and will aim to win the WWE Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Stratton shared photos of her posing with the WWE Women's Championship and sent a four-word message, giving herself a new name in the process. The post caught Green's attention who praised the 25-year-old superstar with a one-word message.

"Gorg," she wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Green's Instagram comment on Stratton's post:

Ludwig Kaiser opened up about his relationship with Tiffany Stratton

Ludwig Kaiser has opened up about his relationship with Tiffany Stratton, explaining how the couple met at the WWE Performance Center.

Speaking on INSIGHT, the 34-year-old explained how they are quite similar in terms of their stubborn nature. Kaiser stated:

"In the PC basically. We knew of each other. Obviously, I've been there for a while, and, yeah, she got my attention a little bit. I would lie if I said I wouldn't have noticed her. I think we kind of played the same game a little bit. We're very similar in a lot of ways. We are both pretty stubborn, or we can be pretty stubborn I think. And I think nobody wanted to make the first step, really. But then yeah, coincidences, I was out with a couple of friends, and she was there as well. It was her birthday weekend, she sat down, and then I don't know how it went, but somehow we got to that, hey, why don't we go on a date?"

While Tiffany Stratton is confirmed to defend her title at WrestleMania 41, she will also be in action at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. Stratton will team up with Trish Stratus to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match.

