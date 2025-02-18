Ludwig Kaiser opens up about his relationship with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

Ludwig Kaiser has often kept his off-screen life with the WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, private. Recently, he opened up about how the two began dating.

A few years ago, rumors began circulating that Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton were dating as they were seen together outside the wrestling realm. In the coming months, the two made it public and have been going strong as a couple ever since.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 34-year-old star opened up about his relationship with Tiffany Stratton and how the two began dating after knowing each other for a while and spending time together at the Performance Center.

"In the PC basically. We knew of each other. Obviously, I've been there for a while, and, yeah, she got my attention a little bit. I would lie if I said I wouldn't have noticed her. I think we kind of played the same game a little bit. We're very similar in a lot of ways. We are both pretty stubborn, or we can be pretty stubborn I think. And I think nobody wanted to make the first step, really. But then yeah, coincidences, I was out with a couple of friends, and she was there as well. It was her birthday weekend, she sat down, and then I don't know how it went, but somehow we got to that, hey, why don't we go on a date?" Kaiser said. [H/T - CVV]

Are Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser competing at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton climbed to the Tiffy Top of the women's division when she deviously cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and won the WWE Women's Championship from Nia Jax.

Later, she continued her feud with her former best friend and Candice LeRae on Friday Night SmackDown. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Stratton was moments away from defeating Jax when LeRae ended the match in DQ.

While Trish Stratus tried to help, it wasn't enough. Later, the two stars met with Nick Aldis and made a tag team match official against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Earlier this month, Ludwig Kaiser had a one-on-one match with Penta on Monday Night RAW, which he lost. It's unlikely that Kaiser would compete in Canada at WWE Elimination Chamber, as he has no storyline or ongoing feud on the brand.

